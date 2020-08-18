Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ashantigold defender Mubarik Yussif 'working hard' ahead of CAF Confederation Cup start

Mubarik Yussif

Ashantigold defender Mubarik Yussif says the team is eager for the return of football as preparation ahead of next season's CAF Confederation Cup start, despite restriction on contact sports.



The Miners have been training individually, following a laid out training plan by coach of the club.



The Obuasi based lads will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup, but are awaiting government's green light to begin group training.



"Our coach gave us a training program to do to maintain our fitness when we were going on the COVID-19 break. I always have my personal training which I'm sure my teammates are doing the same," Mubarak told OTEC FM



"A player who is ready to compete with his club in Africa needs to work harder to improve his fitness. We will continue to do our personal training until we hear from the Gov't," he added.



The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League was cancelled following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.



The Football Association has drawn a programme to start a new campaign in October, but that will be subjected to a government approval.

