Sports News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ashantigold coach Robert Landi targets good African campaign with the Miners

Head coach of Ashantigold Robert Landi has revealed that he is hoping to lead the club for a successful campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Landi who joined the club recently is currently in his native country of Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Ashantigold will represent Ghana in the 2020/21 CAF Confederations Cup following the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to cancel the 2019/20 football season.



Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa FM, coach Landi insisted he wants the club to do better in next season’s competition after they were knocked out in the first round last season.



“I am waiting for the borders of Ghana to be opened so I can return but I have beingeping in touch with my players, other technical team members and hope they are training as I have scheduled for them,” he said.



“We want to do better than what AshGold did last time in the Confederations Cup, we will do our best but hope COVID-19 does not affect us.



” I wish I were in Ghana to monitor my players. We will add a few players especially those who will give the club some revenue, ” he added.



The Miners and Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.