Ashantigold can make great impact in Africa - Elmina Sharks coach

Elmina Sharks trainer, Yaw Acheampong has backed Ashantigold to make great impact in next year’s Africa inter-club competition but has implored them to prepare sufficiently ahead of the competition.



Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold are to represent Ghana in next season’s CAF inter-club competitions following the truncation of the season.



The Ghana football season was cancelled as a result of the crisis presented by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.



However, with no promotion and demotion, Asante Kotoko and Ashgold who represented the country in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup will represent the country again next season.



Yaw Acheampong who featured for the miners during his heydays has backed his former club to make impact in Africa but has cautioned them to prepare well.



In an interview, he said, “I think the club can make a case in Africa with better preparations. Now the players are embarking on individual training due to the COVID-19 and that is not enough for them. Let see government will ease restrictions so they can do group training”



“I will entreat them to prepare well. They have some talented players like Amos Addae and other good players who have tested Africa. So if management are able to beef up the squad they can do well having had experience in the ongoing season” he said.





