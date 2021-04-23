Ashantigold Sporting Director confident of victory against Bechem United

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Sporting Director of Ashantigold, Professor Nana Kwasi Darling is confident that the Miners will defeat his former club Bechem United on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the Ghana Premier League.



The miners will play host to the Hunters on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



Darling, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Bechem based club ahead of the game is optimistic of a victory, adding that playing his former club is nothing extraordinary.



"Bechem united fans can brag but I can assure everyone that all the three points will remain in Obuasi,” he told Angel FM.



“I knew how Bechem united won matches during my stay with the club but our game against them is not extraordinary.”