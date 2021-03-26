Ashantigold SC appoint Romain Folz as head coach – Reports

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold Sporting Club is reported to have appointed French Romain Folz as the club's head coach.



The miners have been without a substantive coach following the exit of Milovan Cirkovic who left the club on health issues.



The club appointed Sarfo Castro and Thomas Duah to take charge of the team in the interim.



However, management of the club has settled on the former Bechem United gaffer to take full charge of the team.



He is expected to lead the miners when the second round of the Ghana Premier League begins.



Ashantigold are 10th on the table with 22 points after the first round of the season.