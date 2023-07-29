Ashantigold-Inter Allies ban: The GFA has wasted our lives for nothing - Thomas Duah

Sports News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ashantigold SC head coach Thomas Duah has claimed the Ghana Football Association has just wasted their lives for nothing after handing them various sanctions following their involvement in a match-fixing scandal with Inter Allies.



The two sides played out a 7-0 match in favour of Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, which the GFA DC ruled as a match of convenience.



Both teams were expelled from the Ghana Premier League and demoted to the Division Two League while some players were banned for various time lengths.



The bans on the players has since been overturned by CAS.



Reacting to the CAS verdict, Duah claimed he didn't he see the document of the ruling to think about appealing the decision.



"What the GFA and their Secretary have done to us is very painful. If I were Isaac Opoku Agyemang who was on the verge of moving to Europe prior to the verdict, I would have cursed the FA and the Secretary," he told Akoma FM.



"I actually don't know the FA Secretary personally. But he is the one who has been at the forefront of our issue. They have wasted our lives for nothing. I never received any verdict or document about the issue so I didn't even know how to seek redress regarding the verdict on me."