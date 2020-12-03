Sports News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AshantiGold name 20-man squad for Confederation Cup FC Salitas match

Ashgold drew the first leg

AshantiGold SC head coach Milovan Cirkovic has named a 20-man squad for their trip to Burkina Faso in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Miners will take on Salitas FC in the 2nd leg of the preliminary round at the Stade du 4 Août in Ouagadougou on Saturday.



AshantiGold drew 0-0 with the Burkinabe side in the first leg at the Len Clay stadium last Sunday.



The Serbian tactician welcome Richard Osei Agyemang back in the team for the journey.



The central defender was substituted in the second half of last weekend's game after suffering concussion.



Samed Ibrahim remains out with an injury.



Here is the list:



1. MOHAMMED BAILOU (GK) 2. EMPEM DACOSTA 3. ABDUL BASHIRU 4. RICHARD OSEI AGYEMANG 5. KWADWO AMOAKO 6. DAVID ABAGNA 7. APPIAH MACCARTHY 8. AMOS KOFI NKRUMAH 9. ATTA KUSI 10. HANS KWOFIE 11. MARK AGYEKUM 12. ROBERT DABUO (GK) 13. ROLAND AMOUZOU 14. KWAME MOSES 15. MICHAEL ENU 16. ERIC ESSO 17. AMOS ADDAI 18. YAW ANNOR 19. EVANS OBENG 20. JACOB ASIE





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.