Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AshantiGold misses out on highly-rated French coach Bruno Ferry

French coach Bruno Ferry

Ghana Premier League powerhouse AshantiGold has missed out on getting the services of highly-rated French trainer, Bruno Ferry ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



AshantiGold were close to securing the services of the former Accra Lions FC coach but failed to conclude the deal during the last round of negotiations.



The 53-year-old Frenchman is not new in Ghana as he has coached lower-tier side Accra Lions.



He guided the development and successes of Accra Lions in his three year stay at the club.



Having coached also in Senegal, the coach was ready to coach in Ghana and other African countries again if the clubs meet his expectations.



Ferry holds a CAF license A certificate and UEFA A’ Diploma.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.