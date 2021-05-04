AshantiGold head coach Romain Folz absconds after just one month in charge

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AshantiGold SC head coach Romain Folz has left the club after only a month in charge as he spotted leaving the country without the club’s consent.



The Frenchman became invisible in the Obuasi community on Monday but all efforts to trace his whereabouts went astray.



Folz has been in charge of the Obuasi based club for only one month since his arrival.



The 30-year-old took the decision to quit AshantiGold with immediate effect due to some misunderstandings with the top hierarchy of the club.



Folz played five matches during the short period he was in charge.



He won twice, drew twice and lost just once since he arrived in the country in March 2021.



Assistant coach Thomas Duah take charge of the club in the interim until a new head coach is appointed.



AshantiGold next host Eleven Wonders FC in their next league fixture at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday 9 May 2021.