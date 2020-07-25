Sports News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

AshantiGold contact Yahaya Mohammed for Confederation Cup campaign

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed

AshantiGold have identified Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed as the preferred candidate to lead their attack in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, according to Sunyani-based Nimdee FM.



The 32-year-old 1.80m forward scored 67% of Aduana Stars’ goals in the cancelled 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season and is widely experienced on the local front.



Nimdee FM have also reported that AshantiGold will lose key striker Shafiu Mumuni as the 25-year-old has failed to renew his contract with the Miners.



According to deep-seated sources within Aduana Stars and AshantiGold the hierarchy in Obuasi have contacted the player who has directed the Miners to contact their Aduana Stars counterparts.



AshantiGold are eager to bring in Yahaya Mohammed for his vast experience of playing continental football and his experience of playing in Europe and the Ghana national team.

