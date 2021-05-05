AshantiGold appoint Thomas Duah as interim manager

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold will not be appointing any coach this season after the shocking exit of Romain Folz.



AshantiGold are currently without a head coach after Romain Folz unilaterally terminated his relationship with the club.



The French coach left the country on Monday, May 3 after clashing with the management of the team.



Folz, it has been said had a different view with the management team on how the club should be managed.



But in his absence, Ashgold are in no hurry to appoint a substantive coach, the club’s Communications Director has said.



Eric Karikari told Otec FM that assistant coach Thomas Duah will take charge of the team from now till the end of the season.



A review of the club’s performance in the season will be conducted after which a decision on appointing a new coach will be made.



“There are few matches to end the season and so management has appointed Thomas Duah to take charge of the team on an interim basis till the end of the season,” Communications Director Eric Karikari told Kumasi-based Otec FM.



“We have no plans of bringing in another coach as of now” he added.

Duah will lead AshantiGold when they host Eleven Wonders at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Ashgold are ninth on the league table with 30 points from twenty matches played so far.