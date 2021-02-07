Sports News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

AshantiGold SC vs Liberty Professionals - Miners seek return to winning ways against strugglers Liberty

AshantiGold SC will play Liberty Professionals

AshantiGold will host Liberty Professionals on Matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League.



The game is scheduled to kick off at Len Clay Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.



The Miners will hope to return to winning ways at their backyard having gone four matches without a win following defats against Legon Cities (5-2), and Ebusua Dwarfs (2-1) and two drawn games against Medeama SC (0-0) and Asante Kotoko (0-0).



The Obuasi-based outfit currently sit 8th in the league standings with 17 points.



Meanwhile, Liberty travel to Obuasi with no away win this season having recorded two draws, four defeats on the road so far.



The Scientific Soccer lads find themselves in a early relegation dog-fight and will need a result on Sunday to kick start their season.



Coach David Ocloo knows his team have to dig deep to cause an unlikely upset against AshantiGold on their home turf.



But the gaffer will take some inspiration from their much-improved performance against Aduana Stars in midweek.



Match Officials:



REFEREE: Bashiru Dauda



ASSISTANTS: Emmanuel Allou Tebson & Isaac Odoom



4TH REFEREE: Ali Musah



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Augustine Asante



Probable line ups:



AshantiGoldSC XI:



Balou (GK), Kwadwo Amoako, Samed Ibrahim, Richard Osei Agyemang, Dacosta Ampem, Roland Amouzou, Richard Osei (c), Yaw Annor, David Abagna, Eric Esso, Isaac Agyemang, Mark Agyakum, Hans Kwoffie



Liberty Professionals XI



Kofi Baah GK, Ahmed Satar, Samuel Amofa, George Amoako, Ernest Danso, De-Graft Amponsah, Maxwell Ansah, Simon Asamoah, Stanley Ampaw, Abraham Wayo, Kweku Karikari.