Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AshantiGold SC snap up ex-Karela United goalie Kofi Mensah

Goalkeeper Kofi Mensah [L] with Ashgold officials

AshantiGold SC have finalized the signing of goalkeeper Kofi Mensah in the ongoing Ghanaian transfer market.



Mensah put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium outfit on Thursday.



The former Power Dynamos custodian has been touted as potential first choice at the club.



The Miners are hoping to seal their leaky backline with his signing.



Ashantigold SC have conceded 19 goals in 14 games, which is the second most goals conceded in the division after King Faisal who have shipped in 25 in 14 outings.



All the three registered goalkeepers have had their pound of flesh in goal hence the decision to snap up the former Karela United ace.



Mensah was part of the Karela United squad that qualified to the Premier league in 2017 before joining the Zambian giants in the year 2019.



He made 24 amazing saves in three games for the Anyinase-based side in the tournament as they reached the final.