AshantiGold SC completes signing of former Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Stephen Bentil

Midfielder Stephen Nana Bentil

AshantiGold SC has completed the signing of former Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder, Stephen Nana Bentil on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Bentil has been unattached since July 2019 after refusing to extend his expired contract.



The versatile midfielder has penned down a two-year deal with the Gold and Black outfit ahead of the upcoming season.



The 22-year-old came close to joining the Obuasi based side at the beginning of the 2019/2020 campaign but a deal couldn't be reached.



Bentil was a key player for Cape Coast based side since joining them in 2016.

