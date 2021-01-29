Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Ashanti derby is a special game; it takes great character to win – Eric Donkor

Eric Donkor played for both clubs

Former Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold SC left-back Eric Donkor has rated the Ashanti derby high ahead of a clash between two of the greatest Ghana Premier League clubs.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold Sporting Club will take to the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 31 to battle for bragging rights.



According to Eric Donkor who has played for both clubs in the derby and won many, the dream of every young Ghanaian footballer is to play in this fixture.



“It’s game every young player in Ghana will want to have a feel of, so it is a great game.



“It is a game every player has to show his talent, if you want to win, you have to show the best in you,” the lateral defender said on TV3’s GPLXpress.



On what it takes for one to win amidst the tension and pressure from the fans, Eric Donkor said:



“It takes a person who has a big heart, great character, who has the mentality of winning, who has the desire of coming against any obstacle because they are all traditional clubs, and the demands of winning is always there from the fans, your own family, so it’s a game that you have to give it out your all.”