Sports News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Edmond Appiah, Contributor

Ashanti Region emerges winners in the 2021 National Cross Country at Sefwi-Wiawso

This year's National Cross Country, which is the curtain-raiser to the sporting calendar of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority came of at Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North Region of Ghana on Saturday, 20th February 2021.



In all, 15 out of the 16 regions participated with each region contributing 12 athletes, comprising equally of 6 males and 6 females.

As a feature of Cross Country events, other athletes from all walks of life also participated as non-scoring runners.



After the race, the Ashanti Region was crowned the overall winners of the competition by winning the 1st position in the Male's Team category and placed 2nd in the Female's Team category.



Individually, John Kudanu and Sherifa Moro were awarded for coming 2nd in both the male and female categories respectively.



The Ashanti Regional Director of Sports, Edmond Appiah attributed their sustained and progressive performance in the competition over the years to proper planning, open and fair selection of athletes through justify-your-inclusion, adequate preparation through non-residential and residential camping, management of athletes' diet, physiotherapy, counselling and motivation.



Reminiscent of the previous years' editions, he continued, "the Ashanti Region was the target for all the competitors. But with our superior strategy to excel, God perfected our humanly preparations with this enviable victory."



He further opined that "although the region is best known for its sprint prowess, the Regional Sports Authority has put measures in place to also announce its superiority in long-distance events."



Stressing on plans to retain the winning status next year, Mr. Appiah, with a pop-up chest, assured that, "Team Ashanti will not rest on its laurels but be ambitious more than ever to defend the holy grail of Ghana's annual Cross Country competition."



The Regional Athletics Coach, Paul Tuffour on his part, expressed optimism that, the Technical Team and the Athletes will do their best to retain the winning title.



The Regional Director thanked M. Y. Ventures, Angel Group of Companies and Kwasi Duodu, alias Odikey (a sports enthusiast) for their varied support before, during and after the competition.



He likewise appealed to corporate bodies and financially-resourced individuals to lend a helping hand to the Ashanti Regional Sports Authority in order to continue making the region proud.



The next edition is scheduled to take place at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region on a yet-to-be-announced date.