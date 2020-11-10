Soccer News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

AshGold to face Burkinabe side Salitas FC in CAF Confed Cup prelimis

AshantiGold SC have been drawn giants West African neighbours Salitas FC in CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round after Monday’s draw.



The Miners play at home in the first leg before travelling to Burkina Faso for the second leg.



The winner of this tie will tackle the winner between Sudanese side Alamal Atbara and KVZ Sports Club of Zanzibar in the first round of the competition.



Salitas were the very first club from Burkina Faso to make the group stages of CAF interclub competition in the 2018/2019 campaign.



The first leg comes off 27 – 29 November 2020.



The second leg is scheduled for 4 – 6 December 2020.



Salitas won the Burkina Faso Cup and Super Cup in 2018.

