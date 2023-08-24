AshGold move to secure injunction against start of 2023/24 GPL season

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Relegated Ashantigold SC has moved to secure an injunction from the High Court to halt the commencement of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season on Thursday, August 23, 2023.



The Obuasi-based side was suspended at the end of the 2020/21 season for engaging in alleged match-manipulation which violates Article 17(1) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Statutes.



However, this led to the GFA placing a ban on the club together with Chairman Kwaku Frimpong and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Frimpong, serving 10 and 8-year bans respectively.



Despite the ban, the club continued to engage with banned officials, leading to the loss of membership rights and exclusion from football competitions.



By serving this notice to the GFA, the football governing body is to cause an appearance at the court upon service of the writ of summons with an 8-day expiry period, where there will be a hearing at the designated court on the matter.



The Obuasi-based club seeks to halt the league season until it's concerns with the GFA are resolved.



The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League is expected to kick off on Friday, September 15, 2023 across all league centers.



