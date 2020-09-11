Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

AshGold is ahead of Asante Kotoko when it comes to infrastructure - Eric Donkor

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Eric Donkor

Former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC defender, Eric Donkor has settled the debate on which team has the best infrastructure.



Eric Donkor played seven seasons for Asante Kotoko before joining the regional rivals AshantiGold SC in 2018 after being released by the club.



In interview on Angel FM, the 28-year-old confirmed that AshantiGold is the best when it comes to sports infrastructure.



"In terms of infrastructure, I will say Ashgold is ahead of Kotoko".



"Ashgold had their own camping base, pitch and so many other things but in terms of pedigree, Kotoko is ahead of Ashgold".



Donkor also disclosed that in terms of wages, he was paid a bit higher at Asante Kotoko than when he joined AshGold.



"My salary at Kotoko was way higher than that of Ashgold.



"Ghana Football is really lacking behind in terms of the salary players receive. Hopefully, even if the leaders cannot arrive at a minimum wage for us, they should try for the next generation", he added.



Donkor is currently a free agent after his contract with AshantiGold was not renewed after its expiration.

