AshGold defender Richard Osei Agyemang confident of victory over Hearts of Oak

AshantiGold defender Richard Osei Agyemang says his side is poised for victory against Hearts of Oak on matchday two of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The miners were held to a 2-2 draw at their own backyard by Karela United in their opening fixture at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday.



AshGold will now turn their focus to the next game against Hearts of Oak who are yet to begin their campaign this season.



Hearts of Oak match day one fixture against Aduana Stars was postponed due to concerns of coronavirus.



Osei Agyemang is confident his side can pick a win away against the Phobians but indicates the game will be very tough



"It is our target to win this upcoming fixture with Hearts in Accra next Tuesday and, we will be going for it. We know playing at home, Hearts will be a tough side to play against but, we are determined in our efforts to win this encounter”, Osei Agyemang said in an interview.



“We have prepared well for the season and, it is our ultimate aim to win the GPL title at the end of the campaign. Games like this brings out the best in a player and, everyone of our squad will be ready for the action on on Tuesday.", he added.



Hearts of Oak will be hoping to begin their campaign with a win against AshGold on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

