Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asare Bediako to ditch ‘cash-strapped’ King Faisal for Dormaa riches, set to join Aduana

Coach Asare Bediako

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Coach Joseph Asare Bediako is set to join Aduana Stars, according to local media reports.



The Ghanaian tactician is a favourite to join the Ogya Lads following the exit of Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin whose contract expired on Friday.



The decision by Asare Bediako to join Aduana Stars will come as a shock to King Faisal who FMIG reported had agreed on a deal in principle for the former Berekum Chelsea Head Coach to join in the second round of the season.



Per FMIG checks, it is believed the Aduana Stars offer is better than the one he received from King Faisal, hence his interest in joining the Dormaa based side.



Asare Bediako has been free since quitting his assistant coach role at Hearts of Oak last month.