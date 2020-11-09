Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko will miss injured ‘top midfielder’- Maxwell Konadu reveals

Mudasiru Salifu would be key as Kotoko push for the league title this season

Asante Kotoko Coach Maxwell Konadu has revealed the club will miss the injured Mudasiru Salifu, a player he describes as a ‘top midfielder’ as the new season begins this weekend.



Kotoko was robbed of the services of the young and energetic midfielder after he suffered a metatarsal injury which leaves him sidelined for close to six weeks.



Maxwell Konadu has rued the absence of the player but was quick to point out that he has adequate replacements as the club works out Mudasiru’s return to playing again.



Speaking from the club’s Adako Jachie training base, the former Black Stars assistant Coach said, “We’ve prepared, we’ve played a couple of friendly matches and most of the boys are doing extremely well. It's just unfortunate that we’ve lost Mudasiru which we all know is one of our top midfielders.



“But others are there to hold the fort as he begins his recuperation, but we will be missing him…” Maxwell Konadu concluded.



Asante Kotoko will open their season on November 14 with a home game against Techiman Eleven Wonders. Aside from competing in the local competitions, the Porcupine Warriors will also challenge for honours in the CAF Champions League.

