Sports News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: goal.com

Asante Kotoko warned ahead of Wafa showdown in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko SC

Wafa operations manager, George Ofosuhene, reveals his side is poised to beat Asante Kotoko to three points in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) meeting on Sunday.



The two sides are set for a matchday nine fixture at the Wafa Sports Complex in Sogakope.



For the home side, who announced the demise of club president Henri Wientjes earlier this week, their motivation goes beyond just picking three points, to boost their position on the league table.



"We are not afraid of Kotoko. The demise of our president is motivating us to beat them in his honour. Henri Wientjes does not have time and so there are matches he sometimes comes down to watch," Ofosuhene told Bryt FM.



"Matches between Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Ashanti Gold are games he loves to watch during matchdays.



“In fact, when he is around, the motivation is high and that propels us to beat any team. He gives a lot of incentives when the team wins, so, in his absence, we have decided to win the game to honour him”



“We will play them squarely to win this game. Matches between us and Kotoko are not difficult. If we need the three points, we don’t care about the team we are playing.”



Wafa comes into Sunday's game with eyes on a return to winning ways following a 1-0 loss to Legon Cities on the last matchday.



Kotoko, meanwhile, will want to make it two wins in a row following a 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals.



The players are gradually getting used to the system we have adopted because at first we did little running but now things have changed with the players making more incisive runs and it has changed our play,” Kotoko coach Johnson Smith said after Monday's win.



“So you can attribute our recent display to confidence and determination,” he added.



“You don’t need intensive training to bring the best out of the players but sometimes you have to psyche the players because they’re very good individually, so you have to build their confidence and not pressure them too much."



Wafa is fourth on the league table, one point above Kotoko.