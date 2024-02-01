Asante Kotoko vs ASEC Mimosa: 2024 President's Cup showdown

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The 2024 GHALCA President's Cup promises to be a thrilling encounter between two African football powerhouses, as Asante Kotoko of Ghana takes on ASEC Mimosa of Ivory Coast.



The game will be hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, with both countries' leaders, Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and Alassane Ouattara, expected to attend.



As one of the most successful clubs in Ghana, Kotoko aim to add this title to their impressive collection, while ASEC Mimosas hope to bring the trophy back to Abidjan.



The highly anticipated match is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024, just one day before Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations, and admission will be free for enthusiastic fans.



The GHALCA President's Cup is an annual football event that brings together two top clubs at the end of the season. Also known as the Republic Day Celebrations Cup, the match is held in honour of the sitting President of Ghana and is typically played in July to coincide with Ghana's Republic Day celebrations.



The current holder of the cup is Hearts of Oak, who emerged victorious in the 2023 edition with a 1-0 win against their rivals Asante Kotoko.



Asante Kotoko currently holds the record for the most wins in the tournament, with eight titles under their belt.