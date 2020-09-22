Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko unveils new management team

Asante Kotoko management team

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko has unveiled their new management under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The eight-member management team was outdoored at a ceremony in Kumasi, and will be working for the next three years with the former GFA Presidential candidate.



The new team has been tasked to transform the club into one of the best on the continent.



The team has some of the finest in sports administrators who will be in the role for the next three years of Nana Yaw Amponsah's reign.



Also in the team is former Deputy Secretary-General of the Ghana Football Association, Emmanuel Dasoberi, who will be Administration and Operations Manager, renowned Broadcast journalist Moses Antwi Benefo is the club's spokesperson and Asamoah Gyan's former manager Dentaa Amoateng, MBE as the Diaspora and International Relations Manager.



Brazilian lawyer Nilo Effori will be head of the legal department in terms of international matters.



"My concerned is not what should have been done previously but was not. My concern is to build a solid foundation for the future," Nana Yaw Amponsah said at the unveiling of the management team.



"Just under 3 months, we have secured, in principle, about 4 huge sponsorships some bigger than what we have now," he added.

