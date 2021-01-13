You are here: HomeSports2021 01 13Article 1153091

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko unveil moniker for Brazil star Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko has unveiled a new nickname for their Brazilian star Fabio Dos Santos Gama.

This latest development comes following his swashbuckling display in their 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals on Matchday 8 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Kotoko posted a new artwork on their social media captioned, ‘El Carpentarno, the FIXER Fabio Gama’.

Gama marked his full debut with a delightful assist to striker Kwame Poku who scored both goals as Kotoko run out 2-0 winners at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

The 28-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors on a free transfer back in October.

The talented midfielder penned a two-year deal that will keep at the club until 2022.

