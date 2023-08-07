Asante Kotoko to unveil Prosper Narteh Ogum as new head coach at Baba Yara on Monday

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have confirmed that former head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has returned to retake the role.



The gaffer was recruited to work as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors in 2021 in a move that saw him end his stay as tactician for former Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC.



Although he will fail to win the Ghana Premier League title in his first season, he impressed and won the league title for the Reds in his second season.



Due to some misunderstanding, he resigned at the end of the season he won the Ghana Premier League title for Asante Kotoko.



Following an intervention from club owner Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, Asante Kotoko is bringing back Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.



In an official communique from the Kumasi-based club on Sunday night, it said the gaffer will be unveiled as Asante Kotoko's head coach on Monday, August 7.



The ceremony will be held in the Conference Room of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



