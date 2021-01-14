Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko to train at Atonsu astro-turf pitch ahead of WAFA clash

A photo of the Atonsu Astro-turf pitch

Ghanaian giant, Asante Kotoko, will move their training to the Atonsu Astro-turf pitch ahead of their match nine fixture against WAFA on Sunday, January 17, 2021.



Interim Coach Johnson Smith requested for his team to train on the astroturf ahead of the WAFA game which will also be played on artificial turf.



Asante Kotoko in recent times trained here in the capital at the Tema Sports Stadium or Asamoah Gyan's astroturf at Accra Academy.



The team has decided to hold all its training session in Kumasi and then move straight to Sogakope for the big game on Sunday.



Asante Kotoko will travel to face the academy lads at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena for the matchday nine fixture in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.