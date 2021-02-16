Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko to strengthen squad in second transfer window - Board Member

Asante Kotoko SC

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko is going to strengthen their squad with new signings in the just-opened transfer window, according to Board Member Alhaji Abu Lamine.



The Ghanaian transfer window officially opens today as clubs can beef up their squads for the remainder of the season.



Alhaji Lamine in an interview said the Board is waiting for the technical team to make recommendations on areas to be strengthened.



“Beginning of the season, there were so many players into the team that was new players so we didn’t start the season well”, he told Happy FM.



“But as time goes on the team is improving. We will buy new players when the second transfer window opens. We will buy one or two wingers to beef up the squad”.



“We will talk to the technical team so they recommend to us which players they want for the various position”, he added.