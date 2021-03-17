Sports News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko to sign more sponsorship deals - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has hinted of signing more sponsorship deals before the end of the 2020/21 season.



The former Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate who assumed office as the CEO of the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year mandate in an interview with Adom TV lamented that he is satisfied with their performance at the moment.



According to him, management has done extremely well in securing sponsorship for the club in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that has wrecked the world and has promised to do more in the bid to make the club great.



He indicated the club will sign two or three more sponsorship deals before the season end.



Asked if there are sponsorship deals in the pipeline, he said, “More to come, before the season ends you will see more sponsorship deals”



“We have done a lot because in this Covid era it is not easy to bring sponsorship. Every company in this world is struggling through Covid so to get sponsors to bring in the kind of money they have brought it is not easy”



“Gate proceeds are not coming so had it not been sponsorship and the help from the board we would have struggled”



He continued that, “For me, the Ghana FA is doing well but looking at how Kotoko have managed to get sponsors if at a point in time they feel we all have to come together as clubs to know how we can get sponsorship, we are ready but so far in terms of sponsorships, Kotoko is doing very well, we’ve signed so many deals and before the season end I’m sure we will sign two or three more,” he said.