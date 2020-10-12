Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko to sign former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong

Frimpong is on the verge of joining Kotoko

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong is set to make a return to football with Kumasi Asante Kotoko believed to be his destination.



Frimpong, according to reports in Kumasi is close to sealing a deal with Kotoko following successful negotiations.



At a young age of 27, the Arsenal academy product hanged his boots in 2007 citing persistent knee injuries as the cause.



Two years on, Frimpong, 29, is set to go back on his word with a move to Kotoko in the offing.



It will mark another big-name signing for the Porcupines after they landed former Atalanta left-back Patrick Asmah last week.



The 24-year-old became Kotoko’s third signing of the window after agreeing to a two-year deal with the club.



Kotoko were interested in Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan but have turned away from the legendary forward after he reportedly made some huge demands.



Gyan, according to reports demanded $500,000 from the club despite professing his love for them repeatedly.



The two parties (Gyan and Kotoko) could not reach an agreement with Gyan not yet to bend on his demands.



Kotoko have also abandoned their interest in youngster Samuel Anim Cudjoe who is managed by Gyan’s camp.



Anim Cudjoe was requesting $250,000 from Kotoko before joining them and Kotoko as per reports are not ready to offer that amount.



Meanwhile, the club remains in negotiations with Medeama for midfielder Justice Blay who has returned to the Tarkwa-based club after going AWOL.



Blay is trying to force a move to Kotoko after enjoying a six-month loan deal with them.



Medeama meanwhile are holding out for the best value possible for the defensive midfielder.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.