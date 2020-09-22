Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Asante Kotoko to sign a partnership deal with an English Premier League club - CEO

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko is set to sign a partnership deal with an English Premier League club, Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsahhas announced at a press conference today.



The Kotoko CEO said this during the unveiling ceremony of his management team at the Kumasi Sports hotel today, September, 22.



He added that negotiations are far advanced and the deal could be announced in the next couple of weeks.



He also mentioned that the partnership will be a little bit different from the one the club had with Sunderland some years ago.



Watch the unveiling ceremony of Kotoko's management team in the video below:





The unveiling of the @AsanteKotoko_SC management members at the Sports Hotel, Kumasi pic.twitter.com/oZPjHcbVrp — PURE FM SPORTS (@purefmsports) September 22, 2020

???? CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah



"We are 90 per cent through signing a partnership deal with an English Premiership side. We want to plug our club in them so we can have the replica, if not the same, of everything they have here."#AKSC pic.twitter.com/pOZZSGKMvO — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 22, 2020

