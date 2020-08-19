Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Asante Kotoko to set up TV station

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is looking to take the club to the next level by given the club facilities and assets that befits its status and rich history.



For far too long supporters and sympathizers of the club have relied on the club's success of yesteryear's as they literally have nothing to show for.



But it appears that may soon be about to change as the newly constituted 12 member board is bent on changing the face of the club.



The first of many steps is to set up the Kotoko TV which will broadcast exclusive behind the scenes training, interviews, past matches and documentaries of the club.



It is expected to be a free to air channel that will broadcast everything Asante Kotoko for 24/7.



Board member of the club Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban in a tweet gave the hint of the soon to be launched Kotoko TV.



The 12 member board of directors were appointed in June by the life patron of the club Otumfour Osei Tutu II .

