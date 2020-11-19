Sports News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Asante Kotoko to refund StarTimes money to the GFA – Reports

Reports circulating in the media space indicate that Asante Kotoko is planning on refunding their part of the StarTimes sponsorship money given to them by the Ghana Football Association.



According to the reports, the Kumasi-based club is considering this line of action in retaliation to the football association’s decision to prevent the coverage of their games using VEO, the cutting-edge automatic camera for football despite paying the required fees for clubs who wish to take video footage of their games in the Premier League.



Though Asante Kotoko paid the required fee by the GFA, the association tried to prevent them from shooting their game against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Matchday One of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The GFA has therefore refunded the amount paid them by Asante Kotoko and other Premier League clubs, thereby, refusing to grant them access to coverage of their games.



This according to a report by Saddick Adams of Accra-based Angel FM has angered the hierarchy of Asante Kotoko who want to retaliate by refunding the money paid them by the GFA before the start of the season to prevent broadcast right owners, StarTimes from televising their games.



Meanwhile, the GFA in an attempt to resolve this has called for a meeting with the Chief Executive Officers of the 18 Premier League clubs on Monday, November, 23.

