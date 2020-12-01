Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Asante Kotoko to play CAF Champions League games in Accra

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Moses Antwi Benefo has announced that the team will use the Accra Sports Stadium for its home games in the CAF Champions League.



The team had requested a change in venue from the Accra Sports Stadium to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium for their remaining games of the season.



According to the Communications Director, the team will want to honour all its Premier League games in Tamale due to the excessive pressure at the Accra Sports Stadium thus the decision to move to the Northern part of Ghana.



“We have written to the GFA to allow us to play our home games at the Tamale Sports Stadium. We intend to honour only our Premier League games in Tamale. If the FA accepts our plea it will help bring back the love and also boost commercial activities in the region”, he told Happy FM.



The Accra Sports Stadium currently serves as the home venue for five Ghana Premier League teams.



Asante Kotoko will host Mauritania side FC Nouadibou in the second leg of the CAF Champions League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

