Soccer News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko to part ways with striker William Opoku Mensah

Striker William Opoku Mensah

Asante Kotoko SC are set to part ways with striker William Opoku Mensah, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



Mensah has less than a month left on his contract and will not be renewing with the Porcupine Warriors.



The former Karela United FC forward has dropped down the pecking at the club behind Kwame Opoku, Osman Ibrahim, Evans Adomako and Naby Keita.



He has not featured in any game this season.



The 24-year-old has only 29 days remaining on his contract and will be leaving the Kumasi based giants when it expires.



Mensah joined Asante Kotoko in January 2020 after his one year spell at American club Kansas City II came to an end in December 2019.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.