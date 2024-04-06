Asante Kotoko to miss four key players for Bechem United trip

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko have been handed a huge injury blow ahead of their trip to the Nana Gyeabour Park to face Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.



Goalkeeper Fredrick Asare joins deputy captain Richmond Lamptey and wingers Peter Amidu and Bernard Somuah on the injury list.



Asare suffered an injury in training after colliding with striker Steven Dese Mukwala while an MRI scan showed Lamptey will not be available for Saturday's clash.



Meanwhile, striker Kalo Ouattara returns to the squad after recovering from a head injury he sustained during a friendly against King Faisal.



The Porcupine Warriors have endured a tough start to the second round and are currently winless in their last four matches.



There is pressure on coach Dr Prosper Ogum to turn around things in earnest as the Kumasi-based giants eye a strong end to the campaign.



The Ghana Premier League returns this weekend after a two-week break due to the FA Cup.