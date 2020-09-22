Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Asante Kotoko to donate GHc5k to the Offinso accident victims

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Nana Yaw Amponsah has announced that they will be donating GH¢5000 to the Offinso accident victims.



This follows an accident on Saturday, involving about 34 young footballers of Africa Vision Soccer Academy where seven footballers lost their lives as the minibus they were travelling on plunged into the Ofinso river.



Sadly, six of them died on the spot while one died later at the KomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on Sunday.



Ten of the victims were treated at the St. Patrick’s Hospital and have been discharged.



Nana Yaw Amponsah made this announcement to the media today September, 22 at the unveiling ceremony of the club's new management team.



He also added that the club will attend the funerals of the deceased as he urged other clubs to extend a helping hand to the accident victims.



Earlier on, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) also decided to donate their monthly allowance for September 2020 to the Offinso accident victims.

