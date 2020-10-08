Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Asante Kotoko to begin 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season at home to Eleven Wonders FC

Asante Kotoko SC

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko SC will open their 2020/2021 season with the visit of Eleven Wonders FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Ghana Football Association released the fixtures for the season on Thursday, October, 7.



The Porcupine Warriors are playing at home on Match Day One.



They have decided to hosts their matches at the Accra Sports Stadium due to renovation works currently ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The two teams faced each other in the opening fixtures of last season at the Baba Yara Stadium with Asante Kotoko prevailing with a 1-0 victory.



Asante Kotoko will aim at clinching the ultimate at the end of the season and that starts with the Techiman based outfit.



The Reds are the record winners of the Ghana Premier League with 21 titles to their credit.

