Asante Kotoko thrash Liberty in a friendly

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Asante Kotoko trashed Techiman-based Liberty FC in a friendly on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.



The Porcupines whipped the lower tier side 5-1 at the Adako Jachie training complex.



Steven Mukwala, Eric Zeze, Patrick Asmah, Isaac Oppong and Rocky Dwamena were all on the scoresheet as the Reds annihilated Liberty FC.



Justice Blay made his injury return in the win, his first involvement in a game for the club since February.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions are continuing to stay in shape while the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season is suspended.



The Ghana Football Association announced on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that the league has been suspended following an interlocutory injunction by Ashantigold from the Human Rights High Court.



Kotoko played two games in the halted league, winning one and drawing one.



