Asante Kotoko success precedes individual glory - William Opoku Mensah

Asante Kotoko striker, William Opoku Mensah

Asante Kotoko striker William Opoku Mensah says he will prefer team success to personal achievement as he eyes a good performance for the Porcupine Warriors in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The former Karela United forward played his second game of the season for the club when Kotoko played Dreams FC on Sunday in matchday six of the Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko beat Dreams 1-0 to win their first match following the dismissal of coach Maxwell Konadu



Under the guidance of interim coach Johnson Smith, the Kumasi based club produced an improved performance to secure the victory at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



The win means Kotoko have ended a troubled weak on a high note.



Mensah who is yet to score in the ongoing season at the post-match conference insisted he is not perturbed about his inability to find the back of the net, saying he is keen about the club's progress.



"We think about Asante Kotoko first so I will not think about individual glory. It is teamwork so if my friend scores, it's for the club."



"The mindset is Kotoko first before individual glory. If the chance comes and I have the opportunity to score, I will but if I cannot score, I have to assist my friend to score," he concluded.

