Asante Kotoko strengthens squad with signing of attacker Andy Kumi

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana Premier League outfit, Kumasi Asante Kotoko have wrapped up the signing of young attacker Andy Kumi Francis.



The team has enjoyed a good campaign in the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league so far and has a good chance of challenging for the league title.



Looking to add depth to the squad of the team after losing the services of top scorer Kwame Opoku, the club has on Thursday announced the acquisition of attacker Andy Kumi Francis.



“Andy Kumi Francis is a Porcupine Warrior. The sensational forward who earned a recent call up to the Black Stars joins us from lower-tier side Unistar Soccer Academy on a four-and-a-half-year deal,” Asante Kotoko announced on Thursday.



The attacker has excelled in the Division One League this season and will be expected to help solve Asante Kotoko’s goal-scoring deficiency in the second round of the Premier League.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko has also secured the services of striker Solomon Diawisie Taylor and Michael Vinicius.



The sensational forward who earned a recent call up to the Blackstars joins us from lower tier side Unistar Soccer Academy on a four-and-a-half year deal