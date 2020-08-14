Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko start contract talks with Cudjoe and Justice Blay

Teenager Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Ghana Premier League power house, Asante Kotoko, has started contract talks with Justice Blay and Mathew Anim Cudjoe according to reports.



Justice Blay and Mathew Anim Cudjoe featured for the Porcupine Warriors on loan from Medeama and Young Apostles respectively in the truncated 2019/20202 Ghana Premier League.



Justice Blay established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league and Cudjoe made a name for himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the country.



It has been reported that New Cheif Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah is fond of the two players and want to add them back to the team's ranks.



Asante Kotoko seeks to add them as they prepare for the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

