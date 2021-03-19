Asante Kotoko star Fabio Gama happy with Michael Vinicius signing

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko star Fabio Gama is delighted with the club’s signing of fellow countryman Michael Vinicius.



The center-forward joins the Ghana Premier League giants on a free transfer for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The 27-year old signed a two and half year contract with the club.



Fabio Gama has been impressive for Kotoko since joining the club in the summer.



The Brazilian has sent well wishes to his fellow compatriot ahead of his arrival to the club.



“I’m sure that Michael will do a good job here”.



“I’m happy [having him here] because he is of the same country as me so I’m happy with this."



“So I just wish he comes here to enjoy the life in Ghana, the pitch in Ghana and everything."



“When you come here everything is different but you have people to help you."



“The football is equal everywhere so I just wish him all the best.” Fabio Gama said in a video posted on Asante Kotoko’s official Twitter handle.



Vinicius has previously played for Brazil club, Fluminense, Portugal’s GD Estoril Praia, Linkoping City, and Vasalunds IF in Sweden.



