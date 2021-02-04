Soccer News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko slam frivolous match-fixing allegation against former player Sulley Muniru

Muniru Sulley, former Asante Kotoko midfielder

Asante Kotoko has jumped to the defence of former player Muniru Sulley saying claims by Mauritanian police that he is under investigation for match-fixing are frivolous.



The Porcupine Warriors insist Mauritanian club FC Noaudhibou are behind such false claims in an attempt to establish a ‘phantom’ case against them over the registration and inclusion of Muniru for the CAF Champions League.



On Wednesday, in a letter by INTERPOL and addressed to the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service(GIS), disclosed that Muniru is under investigation for alleged football match-fixing and were seeking to know whether he was in Ghana between the period of October and November 2020.



It is yet to be established which match the player fixed and with which people.



However, Kotoko is standing by the player, claiming the necessary steps were taken to register and use him for the competition.



Muniru Sulley and the club mutually agreed to part ways a fortnight ago.







