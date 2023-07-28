Asante Kotoko skipper Richard Boadu joins Al Ahly Benghazi for $150,000 - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League outfit, Asante Kotoko officially announced the departure of their captain, Richard Boadu to Libyan club Al Ahly Benghazi on Friday, July 28.



Boadu who is expected to depart the shores of Ghana in the coming days to join his new team left for a fee believed to be approximately $150,000.



Richard Boadu played a pivotal role in guiding Kotoko to league success in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, having joined the team in September 2021. He assumed the role of Kotoko’s captain for the 2022/23 season following the departure of Abdul Ganiu Ismail.



During the previous season, Boadu made 30 appearances in the Premier League, contributing two goals and providing five assists.



Before his time with Kotoko, Richard Boadu showcased his talents with Medeama SC, which earned him admiration from football fans due to his impressive performances with the reigning Ghanaian champions.



Boadu, 25, started his career with Kumasi-based Cornerstone before joining Phar Rangers before securing a deal with Medeama in 2018.



LSN/DO