Asante Kotoko sign talented teenager Bernard Somuah from Afigya Liberty

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have made another signing in a bid to strengthen the squad of the team for the 2023/24 football season.



In an official club communique on Wednesday, August 30, the club has said talented teenager Bernard Somuah has been signed from lower-tier outfit Afigya Liberty.



“Asante Kotoko is pleased to confirm the signing of Bernard Somuah from Afigya Liberty on a three-year deal.



“The 17-year-old who has already had training sessions with the club and has featured in three of the Club’s four pre-season friendlies officially became a Porcupine after passing his medical on Tuesday,” parts of the Asante Kotoko statement said.



Last season, Bernard Somuah scored 22 goals for Afigya Liberty and established himself as a fan favourite in the three games he featured in for Kotoko.



Coach for the Porcupine Warriors, Prosper Narteh Ogum says he is excited with the signing of the talented teenager and believes he will make his squad strong for the coming years.