Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko sign former Phar Rangers forward Evans Adomako

Evans Adomako spent most of his time playing in Belarus

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of striker Evans Adomako from lower-tier side Phar Rangers.



Adomako joins the Ghanaian giants on a three-year deal after passing his mandatory medicals on Tuesday.



He becomes the club's fifth signing in the transfer window following the acquisitions of Emmanuel Keyekeh, Yusif Mubarik, Razak Abalora and Latif Anabila.



The 23-year-old spent most of his time playing in Belarus for the likes of FC Gomel, Rudar Velenje and NK Dravograj.



The lethal forward is expected to boost the attack of the Reds as they seek to wrestle back the Ghana Premier League and make a mark in Africa.



The Porcupine Warriors are currently in Koforidua having their preseason exercises ahead of the start of the new season next month.



The Kumasi based giants will begin their campaign with a game against Techiman Eleven Wonders.



Kotoko will also represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

