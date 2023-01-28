Asante Kotoko sign Brazilian striker Matheus Medieros De Souza

Sports News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Brazilian attacker Matheus Medieros De Souza on a short-term deal.



The Kumasi-based club confirmed the acquisition of the attacker in an official statement on its website on Friday, January 27.



”Matheus Medieros De Souza has joined Asante Kotoko for a six-month deal with a plus one-year option to extend.



“The enterprising left-footed forward is expected to boost our striking department in our quest to achieve our season target, with goals and assists which are his trademarks.



“He becomes the second player to join us after Rashid Nortey this window,” the statement from Asante Kotoko said.



It added, “Matheus is the third Brazilian to join us after successful spells with Michael Vinicius and Fabio Gama.



“We welcome Matheus to the Porcupine family and wish him success.”



Matheus Medieros De Souza has been signed with a lot of expectations and must do well to merit a contract extension deal at the end of the six months deal.



