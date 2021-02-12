Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko should finish ES Setif in the first 20 minutes - Sarfo Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko SC players

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi has edged his former side to finish off ES Setif in the first 20 minutes of the game in the upcoming first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.



The two sides face off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in the first leg.



The Porcupine Warriors have failed to record a win against an Algerian side over a decade.



According to Sarfo Gyamfi, Asante Kotoko will have a chance of winning the game if they are able to score in the first 20 minutes of the game.



"The team has the capacity to stand ES Setif judging from their recent performance. The players must finish the game in the first 20 minutes", he told Kumasi-based radio station Light FM.



"The board of Kotoko should do everything financially possible to fund the club to play the return leg against ES Setif in Algeria. It would be a huge disgrace if they fail not to play," he added.